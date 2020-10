The Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays last night 3-1 in Game 6 to take the championship.

But the game was not without controversy.

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was removed in the eighth inning after testing postiive for COVID-19.

Commissioner Rob Manfred said the team learned about the test during the game.

Turner later tweeted, " I feel great, no symptoms at all. Can't believe I couldn't be out there to celebrate with my guys!"