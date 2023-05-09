Dog co-owned by country's Tim McGraw wins new breed at show
A bracco Italiano named Lepshi has won his breed's debut at the Westminster Kennel Club.
And dog lovers just might not be the only audience that won't forget something like that. Lepshi happens to be co-owned by country music and ``1883'' series star Tim McGraw.
But that distinction was just playing in the background of a chorus of cheers as Lepshi and eight other examples of his handsome Italian hunting breed took their turns in the ring Tuesday.
Owners say the dogs are amiable and can be easygoing at home, but only if they get enough activity.
