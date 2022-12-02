Dog found running loose in Niagara has police and fire launching search for owner

A dog from running loose in Niagara-on-the-Lake has police looking for its owner, worried he or she may have run into trouble.

The dog, which was panicked and had a blue harness on, was found yesterday afternoon at 1:40 on the Niagara Parkway near Portage Road in the Town of Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Officers on routine patrol found the large 'sheep dog' near the edge of the Niagara River Corridor running along the escarpment.

Officers searched the immediate area for the dog’s owner but were unsuccessful and the dog became aggressive when officers got too close, and ran away.

Due to the suspicious circumstances and outstanding owner, Niagara Parks Police along with firefighters, and Niagara Helicopters have partnered to work on a high angle search of the area including the escarpment and the Niagara River.

The dog was safely captured early this morning and work is underway to see if it has a microchip which could lead investigators to its owner.

Anyone who may recognize this dog or have any information about this investigation is asked to contact the Niagara Parks Police Service at 905-356-1338, extension 0.