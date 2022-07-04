Dog left with lost baggage at Toronto Pearson Airport for about 21 hours

A Toronto woman is speaking out after a dog she rescued from the Dominican Republic was left in a corner of Pearson airport by staff for 21 hours.



Jena Butts says she arrived at Pearson around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday with the rescue dog, named Winston, and her own dog.



She says her own dog came out at around 2 a.m., but Winston did not, and she was told by baggage handlers there was nothing else to bring out.



Butts spent the rest of the morning trying to contact the airline, Air Transat, and says the --quote-- ``traumatized'' Winston was eventually spotted in his crate 21 hours later with lost baggage.