Dog survives after being abandoned in suitcase in Toronto

Police say a female dog is now in the care of an animal shelter after being found abandoned in a suitcase in west-end Toronto.

Investigators say some people discovered the Jack Russell terrier mix in the black fabric suitcase near the Humber River trail around noon on Saturday.

Police have released a photo of the dog hoping someone will recognize her or have information about the incident.

A local animal rescue organization, Black Dog Rescue, says in a Facebook post that it appears the dog recently had puppies and could have frozen to death if the weather hadn't been warmer than normal.