Dog that attacked St. Catharines senior returned home with conditions

The dog that attacked 81 year old St. Catharines City Councillor Joe Kushner on the campaign trail is being returned to his owners.

Rocky will be ordered to wear a muzzle and the family will have to put up signs indicating "aggressive dog lives here" on the property.

It was back in October when Kushner was canvassing an area on Strada Boulevard when he filed a police report saying he was bitten three times by the dog.

Shortly after that Rocky was taken to the Lincoln County Humane Society pending an investigation and court ruling.

The court ruling also imposed a number of other conditions on the dogs return home.

They include that ownership of the dog shall not change unless the Lincoln County Humane Society is notified, the owner must ensure that their property is enclosed by a six foot fence that is in good repair and can contain the dog in the yard, and the dog shall not be housed or tethered to any object in front of any residence or place it resides at or while off the property.

The owners must also take Rocky to a certified dog trainer before January 9th and follow through with any recommendations regarding obedience training.

