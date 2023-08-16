Dogs found abandoned in dirty crates near Firemen's Park in Niagara Falls

Two small dogs are being cared for after being found abandoned in dirty, open crates in Niagara Falls.

The Niagara SPCA says they were found by a hiker just off the roadway at the very north end of Dorchester Road by Firemen’s Park in Niagara Falls.

Officials say only two dogs were discovered despite the third similar crate in the area.

The two dogs, a male and a female, were found to be underweight and covered in urine and feces.

They are being cared for at the SPCA’s Niagara Falls shelter.

The male, a sheltie type dog, is in good spirits and is friendly with staff, while the female, a wire coat terrier, is more lethargic and remains under medical supervision as she was not able to stand for long periods.

Officials say the crates were full of fur, urine, feces and were attracting flies, and it's not clear how long the dogs were left in the area.