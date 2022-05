The Niagara SPCA is caring for several dogs rescued from Manitoba.

The dogs were displaced after flooding near Lake Winnipeg.

The Niagara SPCA and Humane Society are caring for them, thanks to Manitoba-based rescue groups such as 'Save-A-Dog Network Canada' and the Niagara SPCA’s Pet Relocation Program.

The dogs will be held at the SPCA’s shelters until they have been medically cleared by veterinary staff and can then be placed for adoption.