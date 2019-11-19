Don Cherry's second act

He may be down, but don't count him out just yet.

Former Coach's Corner commentator Don Cherry debuts his new podcast today.

The move comes after Cherry was fired by Sportsnet for controversial comments he made November 9th on Coach's Corner, about "you people" who don't buy poppies and don't support our veterans.

The Toronto Sun says the podcast, entitled Grapevine, will feature Cherry, his son Tim and grandson Del.

The podcast will be available this morning and every Monday morning during the NHL season.