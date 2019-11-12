Don Cherry speaks out after his ouster from Sportsnet

Don Cherry is sticking to his guns.

The controversial longtime hockey broadcaster isn't backing down, nor is he apologizing, in fact he says he meant what he said.

The 85 year old former coach was fired from his long-running "Coach's Corner" gig in the "Hockey Night in Canada" broadcast after Saturday's controversial on-air rant about new immigrants not wearing poppies to honour our war dead and veterans.

Cherry admitted he only found out about the backlash for the segment Sunday and that he has also received plenty of support and could have kept his job with an apology or two.

"I could have stayed on if I wanted to and knuckled under and turned into a simp. But that's not my style, I'd rather go out on my shield."

Sportsnet apologized yesterday for Cherry's comments while his co-host Ron MacLean apologized Sunday evening.

But an apology that many, including Cherry, believe threw him under the preverbial bus.

"I would never say that about Ron. I still consider him as a friend,but I was disappointed in that thing. But I still consider him as a friend and I'm not going to dump on him."

Cherry says he'll miss working Saturday nights and the NHL playoffs and will kick back with a beer or two this coming Saturday to see who his replacement will be.