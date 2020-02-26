Don Cherry to make rare appearance in Niagara
Don Cherry will be making a rare public appearance in Niagara.
For the first time since his departure from CBC, the former Hockey Night in Canada host, will be signing autographs at Niagara Falls Comic Con on Sunday, June 7th.
As part of the appearance, fans will have an opportunity to purchase an autograph or a professional photo with Cherry, with a portion of proceeds benefiting Don Cherry’s Pet Rescue Foundation.
Autographs and photo op tickets go on sale this Friday.
Niagara Falls Comic Con will feature more than 30 celebrities this year and takes place at the Scotiabank Convention Centre.
-
DSBN Trustee Complaint Sent to Ontario's Ombudsman
Matt Holmes Speaks with A Director at A Better Niagara and NPCA Board Member Ed Smith regarding DSBN trustee complaint sent to Ontario's Ombudsman
-
Rescue Dogs and Cats from Manitoba Heading to Niagara
Matt Holmes Speaks with Executive Director Niagara SPCA and Humane Society John Greer regarding rescue dogs and cats from Manitoba heading to Niagara
-
Weekly Women Health Show
Matt Holmes Speaks with Author, Menopause Expert, Pharmacist at Carlton Heights Pharmasave regarding women's health and lifestyle issues