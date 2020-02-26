Don Cherry to make rare appearance in Niagara

Don Cherry will be making a rare public appearance in Niagara.

For the first time since his departure from CBC, the former Hockey Night in Canada host, will be signing autographs at Niagara Falls Comic Con on Sunday, June 7th.

As part of the appearance, fans will have an opportunity to purchase an autograph or a professional photo with Cherry, with a portion of proceeds benefiting Don Cherry’s Pet Rescue Foundation.

Autographs and photo op tickets go on sale this Friday.

Niagara Falls Comic Con will feature more than 30 celebrities this year and takes place at the Scotiabank Convention Centre.