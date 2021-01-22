Don't book that spring break trip south

If the snow and cold is starting to get to you and you're thinking of taking a trip, the Prime Minister is asking you to think again.

Justin Trudeau is telling Canadians to follow the advice of public health officials and stay home.

Trudeau says that especially goes for anyone thinking of taking a trip south of the border for spring break.

"No one should be taking a vacation abroad right now, if you've got one planned, cancel it. And don't book a trip for Spring Break."

The Prime Minister is also urging everyone not to travel anywhere else in the country until COVID-19 case counts are reduced.