Don't dump garbage on Niagara Parks property: Officials

Niagara Parks is asking residents not to dump garbage on their property.

Officials says they are issuing the reminder after a rise in incidents of illegal dumping on Niagara Parks property.

They say with many people likely spring cleaning, Niagara Parks staff have observed an increase in illegal dumping of waste and the improper use of waste and recycling receptacles along the Niagara Parkway.

Even though all public-facing facilities and recreational amenities at Niagara Parks are currently closed due to the pandemic, they say they need to protect the sensitive environment and natural beauty of the Niagara River corridor.

The Niagara Parks Police Service is continuing to patrol the Parkway ensuring that the emergency orders put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19 are being respected, in addition to the rules and regulations of the Niagara Parks Act.