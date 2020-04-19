Don't expect a baby boom 9 months from now

As Canadians face the possibility of being alone with their significant other for the foreseeable future, some say marital discord is more likely than the kind of intimacy that would lead to a baby boom nine months from now.

Business economist Tom McCormack says it's more likely Canadians will be extra careful and not want to bring a child into the world at a time of economic and health uncertainty.

In fact, McCormack said with the uncertainty over jobs and a ban on travel, the population is likely to drop slightly until 2021.

Toronto family lawyer Laura Paris says information out of China indicates a huge jump in the number of couples seeking to separate and it's her experience that increased stress is the reason many couple get divorced.

She says the one factor that might limit that is many couples may find they can't afford to make the split financially.

Calgary psychologist Joanne Ginter says couples who have a lot in common will probably be okay but for those already having relationship troubles forced quarantine could be the final straw.