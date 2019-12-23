Don't put wrapping paper in recycling bins

The Niagara Region is reminding residents not to put holiday wrap into recycling bins.

Catherine Habermebl the Region's Director of Waste Management says it's not just wrapping paper that needs to stay out of the blue bin.

She says tissue paper, bows, foil wrap, ribbons and bubble wrap are all made of non-recycling material and must go into regular waste bins.

If you're doing a purge of large plastic toys before Santa arrives with more, Habermebl says they can be dropped off at landfill sites.

The Niagara Region is also now accepting your used plastic gift cards for recycling.

It's one of the few municipalities in Ontario that has a program for gift cards.

Beginning Wednesday collection is deferred by a day.

The Region is allowing residents to place on extra bag or can of garbage out for a week starting on Boxing Day.

To find the landfill location near you click here.