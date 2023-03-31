Donald Trump indicted; expected to surrender next week
Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, a historic reckoning after years of investigations into his personal, political and business dealings and an abrupt jolt to his bid to retake the White House next year.
The exact nature of the charges was unclear Friday because the indictment remained under seal, but they stem from payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter.
Prosecutors say they are working to coordinate Trump's surrender, which could happen early next week.
They are not saying whether they intend to seek prison time in the event of a conviction, a development that wouldn't prevent Trump from assuming the presidency.
1 Dish 1 Mic - Complete Episode - April 1
This week the Doctrine of Discovery was renounced. What does that mean? One Dish, One Mic has you covered on this topic.
Earlier this week Sol Mamakwa tried to press the Ford government on details over First Nations challenges to northern extraction. Fords silence was met with resistance from First Nations leaders and Sol talks with us about what went down.
"This is history, and the best kind where we see our language surviving and thriving," Mohawk language professor Tahnee Skye.
Tahnee Skye and Sam Hill joined a delegation to sign a groundbreaking partnership between the Fort Erie Native Friendship Centre and the First Nations University to strengthen language in community. Tahnee and Sam speak with us on the show.
NSR - Troy Ryan - CDN National Women's Head Coach w/Rod Mawhood
Troy Ryan - CDN National Women's Head Coach
NSR - Wayne Parro - Coaches Association of Canada w/ Rod Mawhood
Wayne Parro - Coaches Association of Canada