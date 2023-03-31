Donald Trump indicted; expected to surrender next week

Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, a historic reckoning after years of investigations into his personal, political and business dealings and an abrupt jolt to his bid to retake the White House next year.

The exact nature of the charges was unclear Friday because the indictment remained under seal, but they stem from payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter.

Prosecutors say they are working to coordinate Trump's surrender, which could happen early next week.

They are not saying whether they intend to seek prison time in the event of a conviction, a development that wouldn't prevent Trump from assuming the presidency.