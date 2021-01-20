Donald Trump leaves the White House

Donald Trump left the White House and boarded Marine One this morning after refusing to participate in any of the symbolic passing-of-the-torch traditions surrounding the peaceful transition of power.



Trump departs the office twice impeached, with millions more Americans out of work and 400,000 dead of COVID-19.



He will be forever remembered for the final major act of his presidency: inciting an insurrection at the Capitol that left five dead and captivated the planet.



Trump was set to take a short helicopter flight to Joint Base Andrews and give an unscripted speech, then fly on Air Force 1 to Florida.



Insiders say Trump continues to believe he won the election in November.