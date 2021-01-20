Donald Trump leaves the White House
Donald Trump left the White House and boarded Marine One this morning after refusing to participate in any of the symbolic passing-of-the-torch traditions surrounding the peaceful transition of power.
Trump departs the office twice impeached, with millions more Americans out of work and 400,000 dead of COVID-19.
He will be forever remembered for the final major act of his presidency: inciting an insurrection at the Capitol that left five dead and captivated the planet.
Trump was set to take a short helicopter flight to Joint Base Andrews and give an unscripted speech, then fly on Air Force 1 to Florida.
Insiders say Trump continues to believe he won the election in November.
-
Covid positive passengers are still finding their way into the countryThe B.C. Centre for Disease Control has added 40 flights to its list of COVID-19 exposures since Sunday. Last week Canada made it mandatory for incoming international air travellers to present evidence of a recent negative COVID-19 test before being allowed to board a plane. Despite the new rules it appears infected passengers are still finding their way into the country. Tim talks to St. Catharines MP Chris Bittle.
-
ROUNDTABLE with Liz Fleming and Chris LowesROUNDTABLE with Liz Fleming and Chris Lowes
-
U-S President Donald Trump is about to leave the White HouseTim talks with Don Abelson Professor Political Science St. Francis Xavier University in Nova Scotia, as Donald Trump has left the White House for the last time as president