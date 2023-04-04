Donald Trump to surrender to history-making criminal charges

An extraordinary moment in U.S. history is scheduled to unfold in a New York City courthouse today.

Former President Donald Trump will surrender in Manhattan to face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush-money payments.

Trump will be escorted from Trump Tower to the courthouse by the Secret Service, though it is unclear whether the nation's 45th president may have his mug shot taken.

The booking and arraignment are expected to be relatively brief as Trump is fingerprinted, learns the exact charges against him and enters a plea, expected to be not guilty.

He is scheduled to return to his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago, to hold a rally Tuesday evening.