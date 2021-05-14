Donation will help hungry pets across Niagara

A donation will help hungry pets in Niagara.

The LCHS in St. Catharines has received a grant of $3,500 from Humane Canada, to purchase pet food for their Pet Food Bank Program.

MARS, maker of Pedigree, Royal Canin and Nutro, graciously turned a $3,500 purchase of 2 skids of food into a much larger 14 skids of food contribution.

Originally, the LCHS hoped to provide food to 120 families across Niagara, but now they will be able to help more.

The food will be distributed to several food banks across Niagara, including West Lincoln Community Care, Community Care of West Niagara, Welland Hope Centre, Pelham Cares, and Port Cares.

Those in need of pet food are encouraged to visit the LCHS in St. Catharines or contact their Food Ontario distribution partner locations.

“This grant and subsequent donation will reach many families and pets in need across the Niagara Region” said Kevin Strooband, Executive Director of the Lincoln County Humane Society. “Our goal is to keep families and pets together. Humane Canada, MARS and our Food Ontario food bank partners have worked together to meet that goal and to help our community.”