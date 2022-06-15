Donations pour in for family of migrant worker killed in St.Catharines

An online fundraiser to support the family of a migrant worker who was killed in St. Catharines Monday night has already raised $20,000.

35-year-old Fermin Santo Sanchez died after being hit by an SUV just a short distance away from a farm where he worked.

Sanchez was with his two friends and co-workers at the time of the accident.

All three were hit by the vehicle while they were walking with their bikes at the side of the road.

His two friends are expected to survive.

The fundraiser says Sanchez had been working at the Spring Valley Gardens greenhouse for over 11 years, and he was a hardworking and kind man.

He leaves behind his wife and three children, ages eleven, nine and two, in Mexico.

Money raised will support his family.

Police are still investigating the crash, no charges have been laid.