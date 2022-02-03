Donations to repair St. Catharines Councilor's smashed window are being returned

A pair of local politicians are sending money back to those that donated to repair a broken window.

On January 30, St. Catharines City Councillor Karrie Porter had a rock thrown through her window early in the morning hours.

St. Catharines Regional Councillor Laura Ip opened up a GoFundMe to cover the cost to repair the damage.

That fundraiser brought in $2,460 and was closed up in less than two hours.

Afterwards the councillors received threats that an integrity complaint would be filed should they use the money to repair the window.

The pair sought out advice from the Integrity Commissioners of both Niagara Region Council and St. Catharines City Council.

A statement says that they were "advised that whilst there is no violation by Councillor Ip in initiating and administering the fundraiser; there may be a potential violation for Councillor Porter if she accepts the donations."

In response Ip says she will be refunding all the donations.

Porter and Ip say "What this outcome tells us is that there needs to be mechanisms put in place to protect community politicians in all aspects of their role, including – sadly – in their personal lives and at their family homes."