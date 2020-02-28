Donkey stolen in Grimsby

Niagara Regional Police are searching for a female suspect after a purebred donkey was stolen in Grimsby.

In August of 2018, a 4-year-old pure breed Mammoth Jackstock donkey named “Royal Major League” was stolen from his barn.

Over the course of the investigation, police have formed grounds to arrest 55 year old Michelle "Mickey DuMoulin.

DuMoulin is of no fixed address, and is wanted for theft over $5000.

It is believed that the donkey is being used for breeding.

Anyone who may know the location of Royal Major League and DuMoulin are asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, extension 5400 - Detective Greg Keldson.