Donut debate rages on for National Donut Day
Old fashioned plain, chocolate dipped, or with sprinkles?
Donut or doughnut?
The debate will rage on today as people celebrate National Donut/Doughnut Day.
To help mark the occasion, Tim Hortons is offering a free doughnut to customers using the app to buy a drink.
People are also using this as a chance to shout out their favourite local purveyors of delicious, deep fried dough.
In 2016 St. Catharines was lovingly dubbed the 'Doughnut Capital of Canada' after Google search results revealed the city had the highest number of doughnut related searches per capita in the country.
Sudbury came in at number two, followed by Coquitlam BC in third.
