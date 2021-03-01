Doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine could arrive in Canada this week

Days after Health Canada approved the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, doses could begin arriving this week.



The Public Health Agency of Canada is currently only expecting delivery of about 445,000 doses from Pfizer-BioNTech this week.



But a senior government official tells The Canadian Press the first shots from AstraZeneca could start arriving in Canada on Wednesday, though the shipment has not been confirmed.



AstraZeneca's vaccine is the third to get the green light from the health regulator.