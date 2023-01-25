Doug Ford and OPP asking residents to stay off the roads if possible

A snowstorm is creating messy driving conditions across much of southern Ontario.

Snowfall warnings are in effect for most of the southern and eastern parts of the province.

Environment Canada is predicting up to 20 centimetres of snow in several regions including the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.

Windsor and Niagara could see about 15-centimetres of snow.

Environment Canada warns the rapidly accumulating snow could lead to possible isolated power outages, reduced visibility and difficult travel.

Premier Doug Ford is asking residents to avoid driving unless absolutely necessary.

Southern Ontario will be getting a severe snow storm that will create treacherous driving conditions in many areas. Please avoid driving unless absolutely necessary. #ONstorm



If you have to drive, please:

⚠️ Slow down

🚗 Leave extra space between cars

🛣️ Stay focused on the road — Doug Ford (@fordnation) January 25, 2023

OPP reminding residents to make sure they drive according to the road conditions, and to ensure they have an emergency kit.

Meteorologist Rob Kuhn is advising people to stay off the roads if they can, and says the snow will probably have a significant impact on the rush hour commute this afternoon.

GO Transit, which serves the Greater Golden Horseshoe, has adjusted its schedule and is advising riders to plan for extra travel time.

The storm is moving into Eastern Ontario later today into tomorrow, with Ottawa and Kingston in for up to 20-centimetres of snow.

