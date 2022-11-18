Doug Ford defending Ontario's top doc after videos appeared to show him at a party without a mask

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is downplaying the significance of footage posted online that appears to show the province's top doctor attending an indoor party maskless, days after he recommended masking in all indoor spaces.

Videos posted on Toronto Life's Instagram account appear to show Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore maskless at a Thursday party for the magazine.

Ford, who has also appeared maskless this week, says masking is a personal choice for the people of Ontario after enduring two-and-a-half years of a pandemic.

On Monday, Moore strongly recommended Ontarians wear masks indoors to protect children from a ``triple threat'' of circulating respiratory illnesses that are overwhelming pediatrics hospitals.

Moore's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health says Moore evaluates the risk of each situation and uses many layers of protection.

