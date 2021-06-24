Doug Ford gets second AZ shot this afternoon

Ontario Premier Doug Ford received his second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at an Etobicoke pharmacy this afternoon.

His office says he decided for a second shot of the Oxford-AstraZeneca product.

The province stopped offering first doses of AstraZeneca due to a rare but serious blood clotting condition.

Those who received an initial dose from that brand are able to choose between receiving the same for their second shot, or a dose of an m-R-N-A vaccine.