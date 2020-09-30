Doug Ford gives McMaster student who authored 'Patty and the Pandemic' a pat on the back

Ontario Premier Doug Ford giving a McMaster University student a pat on the back during his daily COVID-19 news conference today.

Ford held up a book, 'Patty and the Pandemic' written by medical student Nicole Crimi.

She wrote and illustrated the COVID-19 educational book for children aged 3-8, with all profits from sales going to charity.

Crimi says the book is part of an initiative to help alleviate the stresses and uncertainties that children are experiencing.

This isn't her first book, Crimi wrote and illustrated, “the Giant Cake” when she was 6.

