Doug Ford government taken to court over Ontario Place development

An injunction has been filed to stop the provincial government from developing the West Island of Ontario Place, arguing the building of a private spa will result in the “complete obliteration of the naturalized ecosystem.”

The court application was filled by grassroots advocacy group Ontario Place for All late last week and calls for a pause on development until an environmental assessment is conducted.

The redevelopment of Ontario Place along Toronto’s waterfront has garnered significant criticism since it was first announced in 2021.

Community groups and local politicians have taken issue with the building of a large spa and multi-level parking garage on the land, as well as the relocation of North York’s Ontario Science Centre.

Court documents also cite a risk to aquatic habitats.

The province appears to be moving forward with the project regardless of the criticism.