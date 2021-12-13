Doug Ford is pitching Ontario as the next electric vehicle manufacturing powerhouse
Doug Ford is pitching Ontario as the next electric vehicle manufacturing powerhouse, three years after he cancelled EV rebates and stopped building charging stations.
Ontario's recently announced auto strategy focuses on repositioning the province's auto sector to build electric vehicles, as well as setting up battery production.
Some electric vehicle advocates see that as contradictory.
In the year after Ford cancelled the rebates of up to $14,000 for electric vehicles, the market tanked in Ontario.
Daniel Breton, president and CEO of Electric Mobility Canada, says rebates make a difference both in spurring sales but also sending a message that the government is promoting the uptake of EV's.
But strategists say the political aim of this government is the focus on jobs, which will be a key message in next year's provincial election.
