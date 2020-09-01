Doug Ford losing patience with teacher's unions
The Premier is growing increasingly frustrated with the province's teacher's unions.
An outspoken Doug Ford commenting yesterday on the decision by the unions to file a complaint with the labour board arguing the back to school plan violates the government's own workplace safety laws.
Ford says " he is begging now for the teacher's unions to work with us."
He notes " you wanted ventilation, we got ventilation, you wanted more money for teachers, we got more money for the teachers, we went out and got the reserves. We have more cleaning. We've basically covered every single list. So I'm asking, just once, for your cooperation."
The premier adding" I have met so many teachers on the road, and almost every single teachers comes up to me and the first comments out of their mouth, I apolgize for the way the union is acting."
-
Concerts still Waiting to Come BackMatt Holmes is joined by Erik Dickson, who is part of the Warehouse Concert Hall to talk about their struggles during Covid-19 and what may need to happen to start bringing back bands to play. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
-
Overdoses still Happening During the PandemicMatt Holmes is joined by Glen Walker, who is the Executive Director of Positive Living Niagara to chat about how to stay aware about addictions and how to help prevent overdoses. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
-
Low Number of Women in High PositionsMatt Holmes is joined by Brock’s Director of Student Wellness and Accessibility Centre Sarah Pennisi, to discuss the low number of women in politics in the region compared to the percentage of female residents in Niagara. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.