Doug Ford losing patience with teacher's unions

The Premier is growing increasingly frustrated with the province's teacher's unions.

An outspoken Doug Ford commenting yesterday on the decision by the unions to file a complaint with the labour board arguing the back to school plan violates the government's own workplace safety laws.

Ford says " he is begging now for the teacher's unions to work with us."

He notes " you wanted ventilation, we got ventilation, you wanted more money for teachers, we got more money for the teachers, we went out and got the reserves. We have more cleaning. We've basically covered every single list. So I'm asking, just once, for your cooperation."

The premier adding" I have met so many teachers on the road, and almost every single teachers comes up to me and the first comments out of their mouth, I apolgize for the way the union is acting."