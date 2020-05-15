Doug Ford reveals secret cheesecake recipe

The secret is out!

Premier Doug Ford has posted his famous cheesecake recipe online.

He says he learned how to make the cake at around 10 years old and he has since memorized the recipe.

Ford released a ``Cooking with Doug'' video showing how he makes cherry cheesecake.

Earlier this week, he bragged about making the best cherry cheesecake ever.

Ford says if he wasn't premier, he would open up a Cheesecake Factory restaurant.

The premier says baking is a great way to relieve stress while self isolating.