iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Doug Ford says Paul Bernardo should 'rot in maximum-security prison'


Bernardo - June 6

Paul Bernardo should “rot in a maximum-security prison” for the rest of his “miserable existence,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Monday after the notorious serial killer was moved to a medium-security prison.

“We stand with his victims and their families, including those of Leslie Mahaffy and Kristen French,” Ford said in a statement.

Last week, Bernardo was moved to a medium-security prison in Quebec.

12

Latest Audio