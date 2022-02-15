Doug Ford says the world is 'done' with COVID and it's time to move on

Ontario's premier says the world is ``done'' with COVID-19 and it's time to ``move forward.''



Doug Ford made the comments on Tuesday at a manufacturing announcement in Hamilton.



He says he did not like implementing pandemic management measures such as vaccine certificates but did so on the advice of the province's top doctor.



Ontario now plans to lift the policy at the beginning of March, along with ending capacity limits on businesses and social gatherings, and Ford says he ``can't wait'' to end the measures.



Ford says it's time to move on and ``get back to normal'' without public health measures like masks -- though his government has not yet set a date to end that rule.



The premier says people still need to be cautious to avoid spreading COVID-19 but made the case that ``we can't stay in this position forever.''