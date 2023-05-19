iHeartRadio
Doug Ford set to make announcement in St. Catharines this morning


Premier Doug Ford will be in Niagara today making an announcement.

Ford will be joined by Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, and Neil Lumsden, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport for an announcement at 10:30 this morning in St. Catharines.

CKTB will bring you details as soon as they become available.

