Doug Ford set to make transportation announcement in Hamilton today
Ontario's premier is to make an announcement today in Hamilton about transportation.
Doug Ford is to speak alongside Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney at 11 a.m.
Ford is also expected to take questions from the media after the announcement.
CKTB will bring you details when they become available.
