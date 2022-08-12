Doug Ford swallows bee during live news conference

Doug Ford's live news conference on Friday was unexpectedly interrupted after the premier swallowed and choked on a bee.

“I just swallowed a bee,” Ford said after momentarily choking during a media availability in Dundalk.

Ford was in the small rural area southwest of Barrie to announce an investment of $500,000 in the Ontario-based company Greenlid, which produces compostable and sustainable products.

The insect could be seen flying around the premier’s head before landing on his lower lip and eventually making it’s way down his throat.

“I’m good, he’s down here buzzing around right now. He has a lot of real estate,” Ford exclaimed as he reached for a bottle of water.

A spokesperson for the premier said he is "doing well" following the incident.