Doug Ford tells auditor general to 'stay in her lane' after casino sting operation

Ontario's premier says the province's auditor general should ``stay in her lane'' after she hired undercover operatives to test money laundering protections at casinos.

Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk said she hired mystery shoppers who were able to obtain casino cheques in a way that confirmed they could launder money.

But she also said shoppers at a casino were caught by security in their attempts to launder their money.

Premier Doug Ford says Lysyk should focus on value-for-money audits and stay away from sting operations.

Lysyk did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ford says he welcomes audits that find where his government wastes money.