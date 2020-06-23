Doug Ford won't get a haircut or drink on a patio until everyone in Ontario can

Ontario Premier Doug Ford will not get a haircut tomorrow as Toronto moves into stage two, and he won't enjoy a beverage on a patio.

Ford says he will only enjoy the luxuries of stage two of Ontario's reopening plan, when everyone in the province can.

Toronto and Peel will move to stage two tomorrow allowing for the reopening of malls, patios, and hair salons.

Windsor-Essex is the only community not moving into stage two and staying in stage one due to higher COVID-19 cases in the migrant farmers' community.

Ford says a new plan to help the area's farmers and workers will be unveiled tomorrow.

Ford told a daily briefing today that he stands with all Ontario residents and he won't cut his hair until all residents across the province can.