Downtown Grimsby hit hard by pandemic as stores announce closures

happy baby

Downtown Grimsby will look very different soon as the pandemic hits local businesses hard.

Several stores including Crock A Doodle, Happy Baby, Fit-to-Eat Catering, and Lost and Found are or have closed their doors.

Crock A Doodle has announced other locations will accept gift cards, Happy Baby says it will clear out its inventory, while Fit-to-Eat has closed the Grimsby location but will still operate out of St. Catharines.

Nolaa's will be moving into the Fit-to-Eat office space.

The Forty Public House posted a message saying they no longer have a patio due to town by-laws which haven't been enacted in years.

The restaurant and bar is still offering take-out.

 

 

CKTB is reaching out to the Mayor and local chamber for comment.

 

