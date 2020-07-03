Downtown Grimsby hit hard by pandemic as stores announce closures
Downtown Grimsby will look very different soon as the pandemic hits local businesses hard.
Several stores including Crock A Doodle, Happy Baby, Fit-to-Eat Catering, and Lost and Found are or have closed their doors.
Crock A Doodle has announced other locations will accept gift cards, Happy Baby says it will clear out its inventory, while Fit-to-Eat has closed the Grimsby location but will still operate out of St. Catharines.
Nolaa's will be moving into the Fit-to-Eat office space.
The Forty Public House posted a message saying they no longer have a patio due to town by-laws which haven't been enacted in years.
The restaurant and bar is still offering take-out.
CKTB is reaching out to the Mayor and local chamber for comment.
