Downtown Niagara Falls BIA plans Santa Claus parade

Santa Claus will be returning to Niagara Falls this year.

The Downtown Niagara Falls Business Improvement Area is planning to welcome him back for a parade on November 13th.

The parade will begin at 4 p.m. at Victoria Ave and Armoury Street and travel to Valley Way, turn right on Queen Street, and end at city hall with a tree lighting ceremony at 5:45 p.m.

Once the tree is lit, the outdoor Niagara Falls Christmas Market will officially begin, featuring artisanal vendors.

The market will be open from November 13th until December 19th on Fridays from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m., Saturdays from 1 p.m. - 10 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Anyone who would like to be in the parade is encouraged to apply through the BIA's website by November 1st.