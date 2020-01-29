Downtown Niagara Falls is about to get a little bit brighter
To show support for the city's LGBTQ community, there will be a rainbow crosswalk connecting Niagara Falls City Hall with Rosberg Family Park.
During last night's council meeting council voted unanimously to approve the colourful display.
The new crosswalk will cost $3,000, with the downtown BIA covering half the cost.
The plan is to have the crosswalk completed by June in time for Pride Month.
-
4PM JAN 31ST
Prof. Michael Naraine New athletics rules outlaw Nike's record-breaking shoes
-
3PM JAN 31ST
Dandy Don Landry on Super Bowl LIV
The 4P Q – Who’s your pick for the Super Bowl?
Every handle in your house is...
-
2PM JAN 31ST
Intro – gas price insanity – I paid 81.4 this morning
Impeachment denouement, this appears to limp to the finish either tonight or next week
Coronavirus update, we’ll go live for the first part
Rick McGhie