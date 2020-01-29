iHeartRadio
Downtown Niagara Falls is about to get a little bit brighter

CKTB-News- Rainbow Crosswalk

To show support for the city's LGBTQ community, there will be a rainbow crosswalk connecting Niagara Falls City Hall with Rosberg Family Park.

During last night's council meeting council voted unanimously to approve the colourful display.

The new crosswalk will cost $3,000, with the downtown BIA covering half the cost.

The plan is to have the crosswalk completed by June in time for Pride Month.

