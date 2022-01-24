Dr. Hirji changed mind on 7-day isolation for schools after talking to Niagara's school boards

Niagara's top doctor says it was a compromise with the region's school boards that changed his mind on the length of time unvaccinated students and staff members need to isolate and be dismissed from class.

Acting Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Mustafa Hirji, tells CKTB's Tim Denis, he previously thought of doing a 7-day isolation for students and staff members who are unvaccinated if they are in a class with a positive COVID case.

After discussions with school boards, Hirji decided on a 5-day isolation period, along with a negative rapid test result.

The other two rules specific to Niagara will still go ahead.

Schools will require a medical exemption for students and staff members not following mask rules, and they must also monitor carbon dioxide levels in all classrooms and install HEPA filters in rooms that read over a certain level.

Ontario's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore sent Dr. Hirji a letter criticizing his rules for Niagara's schools saying they could cause harm to students.