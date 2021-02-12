Dr. Hirji recommended Niagara move to 'Grey' on Tuesday since region's situation is 'fragile'

Niagara's top doctor did provide input to the province on the region moving into the 'Grey/lockdown' zone of reopening.

Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji tells CKTB he recommended the region move to 'Grey' since the COVID-19 situation is 'pretty fragile.'

Hirji says while case numbers have dropped over past few days, Niagara till has 40 outbreaks.

Ontario announced today that 27 health units would be moving into the colour-coded framework of reopening on Tuesday, Niagara was the only region to be placed in 'Grey.'

"Some metrics such as the case numbers have looked a lot better over the past few days, it's not very long ago since they were much higher, you know we were at 60 cases just a week ago, and over 100 cases two weeks ago. We need to move a bit slowly to make sure what we've done over the last few days in sustained. How that fed into the final decision, I don't know. Perhaps that was part of the factor."

Niagara will remain in 'Grey' for at least two weeks. Click here to see what you can and can't do in the lockdown phase starting Tuesday.

Director of Infectious Diseases at Niagara Health, Dr. Karim Ali supported Dr. Hirji's decision.