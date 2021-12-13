Dr. Hirji thinks Omicron is in Niagara leading to a spike in cases

Niagara's acting Medical Officer of Health thinks the Omicron variant is spreading in Niagara leading to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Mustafa Hirji tells CKTB the new variant hasn't officially been detected in Niagara because there is a delay in that specific testing.

"What's probably happened is that Omicron has shown up in the region, like other parts of the province. Because of that we are starting to see a rapid spread in infections. When we look at places like Kingston which has a lot of Omicron variant, once that arises it unfortunatley spreads very fast and case numbers go very quickly upwards. I think that's what is going to be in store for us...really across the province."

Hirji also thinks the province will have to put more restrictions into place given the sharp jump in cases.

"We will probably see many more measures announced this week."

Queen's University has cancelled its in person exams due to COVID, and Dr. Hirji thinks any exams taking place in Niagara next week may be at risk of being cancelled.

Hirji says it appears Omicron is three times more infectious than the Delta variant, saying even if Omicron is less severe it will lead to many many more infections.

Over 100 new COVID cases were reported in Niagara over the weekend, along with one new death.

17 people are in hospital, with seven patients being cared for in the ICU.