Dr. Phil's appearance in Niagara Falls has been postponed

The show, originally planned for November 13th at the Scotiabank Convention Centre, has now been moved to May 26th.

Michael Landsberg Host of the Morning Show on TSN 1150 was set to moderate the Niagara performance.

All ticket holders have been informed via email.

 

 

 

