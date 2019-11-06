Dr. Phil's appearance in Niagara Falls has been postponed
Dr. Phil's appearance in Niagara Falls has been postponed.
The show, originally planned for November 13th at the Scotiabank Convention Centre, has now been moved to May 26th.
Michael Landsberg Host of the Morning Show on TSN 1150 was set to moderate the Niagara performance.
All ticket holders have been informed via email.
-
CKTB Business Trip: Tourism
Shelby Knox Speaks with Economic Development Officer City of Port Colborne Julian Douglas-Kameka regarding tourism in Port Colborne
-
Food For Fines Program St. Catharines Library
Shelby Knox Speaks with Manager of Circulation Services at St. Catharines Library regarding Food for Fines program
-
Almost Half of All Food Bank Visits Were Made by People Who Live Alone, According to New Report
Shelby Knox Speaks with Scientific Director Agri-Food Analytics at Dalhousie University Sylvain Charlebois regarding new report Hunger Count 2019