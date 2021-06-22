Dr. Tam says advice for fully vaccinated Canadians is coming soon

Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says she'll soon have advice to help fully vaccinated Canadians figure out what they can safely do.

But she says the first step is to follow local public health advice and to assess your own underlying risk factors.

More than 7.5-million Canadians, or 20% of the entire population, has now received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine but there is still no guidance on what that means for personal behaviour.

In Niagara, 64% of residents have received one dose, while over 17% have received both doses.