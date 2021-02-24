Dr. Theresa Tam thinks lockdowns may no longer be needed before the end of summer

Canada's top doctor isn't ready to give any specific dates, but she does say she thinks COVID-19 lockdowns may no longer be needed before the end of the summer.



Chief public health officer Doctor Theresa Tam says results from COVID-19 vaccinations are very encouraging.



However, she says personal protective choices like masks and limited in-person contacts could be required for longer, depending on how well vaccines prevent not just serious illness and death, but also the spread of the novel coronavirus.