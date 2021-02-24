Dr. Theresa Tam thinks lockdowns may no longer be needed before the end of summer
Canada's top doctor isn't ready to give any specific dates, but she does say she thinks COVID-19 lockdowns may no longer be needed before the end of the summer.
Chief public health officer Doctor Theresa Tam says results from COVID-19 vaccinations are very encouraging.
However, she says personal protective choices like masks and limited in-person contacts could be required for longer, depending on how well vaccines prevent not just serious illness and death, but also the spread of the novel coronavirus.
-
ROUNDTABLE with Robin McPherson and Erik TomasROUNDTABLE with Robin McPherson and Erik Tomas
-
Legal Stories of the WeekCriminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim every Wednesday to discuss the legal stories of the week. Corey Hurren pleads guilty to 8 charges tied to Rideau Hall incident. City looking to recoup $187K it spent enforcing closure of Etobicoke BBQ restaurant in November
-
View from the drive thru - Defund the police, literally?View from the drive thru - Defund the police, literally?