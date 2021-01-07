Dr. Tom Stewart out at St. Joseph's Health System following controversial vacation

St. Joseph's Health System says they've parted ways with President and CEO Dr. Tom Stewart, effective today.

Stewart, who also served as CEO of Niagara Health, has come under fire for vacationing in the Dominican Republic during the pandemic.

He left on his vacation the day Hamilton was put into lockdown, just days before the whole province moved into the Grey zone.

See the full statement from St. Joseph's Health System by clicking here.

Niagara Health announced they were ending their affiliation with Stewart last night, less than 24 hours after news of his vacation broke.

CBC News is reporting Stewart;s contract includes a clause that entitles his to 24 months pay, more than $1 million, if he is terminated without cause.