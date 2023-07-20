Dragon boats return to Welland for Canadian Championships

The Canadian Dragon Boat Championships are set for Welland this week.

The national competition begins today and will take place at the Welland International Flatwater Centre until Sunday.

There are 4,000 athletes taking part and they are between the ages of 10 and 83 years old.

Welland has hosted the event in 8 of the past 10 years.

Admission to the races is free.

https://dragonboat.ca/events-calendar/canadian-dragon-boat-championships/